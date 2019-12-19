|
Guy Joe Roberts was born on Sunday, December 20, 1925. He went home to our Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was only a few days short of his 94th birthday. Guy was born in an oilfield shack in Burkburnett, Texas. His father, George Thomas Roberts Sr. and his mother Etta Lee Brown lived on neighboring farms where George courted Etta in a rubber tired buggy. Guy was the sixth of seven children born into a close, Christian family who lived off of the land during the Great Depression. They had no money but they were a happy family. Guy was baptized in a river when he was 12 years old.
In 1943, he graduated from Fairview High School and entered Howard Payne University as a freshman. At that time, World War II was going on but he was able to finish his freshman year of college before he was sent to boot camp at Amarillo Air Force Base. When basic training was competed, he was approved to attend pilot school however WWII was closing and he returned to Howard Payne and earned his degree in Social Science and Math.
After college, Guy was hired by Dun and Bradstreet in Dallas, Texas as a salesman. Since he had no car, he called on businesses by riding buses and street cars, starting out at $225.00 per month. Guy met Norma Jean Killen at a football game in Brownwood,Texas and they were married March 7, 1951. They had three children. Suzanne and Rebecca were born in Dallas, Texas. The family moved to El Paso, Texas and Guy always said that James wasn't born in the hospital, that they found him behind a sand dune. Of course, James was born in a hospital in El Paso and Guy was happy and said his family was complete. After almost 40 years of marriage, in February 1992, Norma Jean passed away from liver and pancreatic cancer. This was a difficult time for the family but everyone did the best they could to continue their lives as happily as possible. Later, Guy met Lois Marie Thompson at Yellowstone National Park. They became lifelong friends and companions and spent many happy times together travelling the world and enjoying family. In his memoir, Guy wrote that his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave him so much pleasure. Guy is survived by his companion of 27 years, Lois Thompson and by his three children Suzanne Anderson and husband Brad; Rebecca Chenault and husband Charlie and James Roberts and fiance Kimberly Hammer. Guy is also survived by six loving grandchildren: Krysti Chenault Israel and husband Carl; Clint Chenault; Ashlee Chenault Piepgrass and husband Ben; Laura Lee; Brandon Guy Roberts and Stephanie Spurrier.
Guy was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren: Carl Jr., Cierra and Charlie Israel; Carter and Cooper Lee; Brycen, Kenadee, Mallory and Peyton Piepgrass and Savannah Jean Ramirez.
In lieu of flowers, Guy would love for donations be made in his name to Hopewell Cemetery. Guy has many family members buried there and he had a passion for keeping it profitable for generations to come. Hopewell Cemetery is 100+ years old and Guy remembered going with his parents every May to help clean up the cemetery. They would take a picnic lunch and meet many other family members there for a fun but productive day. Guy, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have attended many meetings every May at Hopewell Cemetery.
Please send donations to: Hopewell Cemetery, 4446 Belknap Creek Rd., Bellevue, Texas 76228
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Oak Ridge Baptist Church 10915 Vance Jackson San Antonio, TX 78230. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park North.