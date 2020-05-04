Guy Wood Chipman Jr, was born in 1919 at Fort Benning, Columbus, Georgia, and passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, at his country home in Boerne, Texas at the age of 100, surrounded by family and friends. Guy's parents were Col. Guy W. Chipman (UAA Retired) of Falmouth, Kentucky and Mary O. Chipman of Talladega, Alabama. He grew up at several military posts and bases and spent some time in Washington D.C.Guy received an Army Reserve Commission in 1939 and trained as a Horse Cavalryman in the Black Horse Troop, 106th Cavalry, Illinois National Guard. He attended the University of Kentucky, Brown University, and graduated from Northwestern University in 1941 as a pre law student.He was quickly placed on active military duty at Fort Knox, Kentucky after Pearl Harbor. Almost five years of WWII were spent with armored cavalry units.He received a battlefield promotion to tank company commander just before the end of the war. He was most proud of the Presidential Unit Citation awarded his unit, the 20th Tank Battalion. The Korean War was spent as a Real Estate Officer for the Corp of Engineers in the States and France, and he discharged with the rank of Captain.Guy's favorite song, Frank Sinatra's famous "I Did It My Way" was the way he lived, and it worked out well. He created the Guy Chipman Company, Realtors in 1946, which grew to be the area's largest volume real estate brokerage company in 1970. For over 50 years he was among San Antonio and Boerne's most prominent realtors. His sign, "Guy Chipman Sold Signs Are Everywhere" seemed to be true. He was often affectionately spoken of by his peers around the state as "Mr. Contract" or "Mr. Real Estate". He served 19 years as the Broker Co-Chairman of the Texas Joint Broker Lawyer Committee.Guy had four passions. First was his family. Second was his business. Third was to increase the professionalism of the real estate industry. The fourth passion was to help the industry create contract forms that protected the buyer and seller as well as the agents.The love of Guy's life was his wife of 60 years, Juanita Chipman. His life centered around his children and stepchildren, Guy W. Chipman III and partner Pamela Oualline, Carolyn Drought Chipman Evans and husband Brent, John H. Drought, James L. Drought and wife Joane, Gerald T. Drought and wife Sandi, Harry T. Drought and wife Joni and George Tips and wife Irene of Fishing Creek, N J, plus 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.There will be a private burial with military honors at the Boerne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Guy and Juanita Chipman Rainy Day Fund of the Cibolo Nature Center at 140 City Park Road, Boerne, TX 78006. To view a slide show of Guy's life, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IfOoZHPPJA&feature=youtu.be
Published in Express-News on May 4, 2020.