September 17, 1951 - June 21, 2019
Gwendolyn W. Malone, age 67, of Converse, Texas passed away on Friday June 21, 2019. Gwendolyn was born September 17, 1951 in St Louis, MO., to Mike and Berdine Marshall.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years L.C. Malone Jr. and bothers and sisters Richard Mckire Jr, Linda Renee Mckire, Myron Levelle Mckire and Gilda Waters. She is survived by her two sons, Mearran (Kristy) Malone of Palmetto, Georgia and LC (Isabel) Malone III of Cibolo, Texas. Gwendolyn loved her grandchildren Jenay Nicole, Danielle, Ashley, Gwendolynn Hope, Arron, Malik, James, Nakiya, and Jalen and great grandchild Zelda, Kiyan and Christoper very dearly.
A visitation for Gwendolyn will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Colonial Funeral Home. A committal service will occur Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 1:30 PM at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery Shelter 3.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019