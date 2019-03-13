August 8, 1931 - March 11, 2019

H. P. Wright (Hollie), born on August 8, l931, in San Antonio, Texas to Audrey Nickerson and Hollie Wright, went to be with our Lord on March 11, 2019 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and patriot, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Kilborn Wright. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Wright Holtz (James) and Sharon Wright Henington (Gibson), and grandsons, William Wright Holtz (Will), Edward Kilborn Holtz (Teddy), and Jack Wright Henington, cousins and friends. He was a lifelong resident of San Antonio.



Following his service in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Burlington, H. P. retired as Logistics Management Officer, Department of Defense, with 35 years of military and civilian service. Upon retirement, he was honored with the Superior Civilian Service Award. Upon presentation, the Commander stated "There has never been a government employee more dedicated, qualified or professional. He has been a one-of-a-kind Department of the Army civilian and his retirement represents a significant loss that cannot be replaced."



He was a 50 plus year member of the Highland Hills Masonic Lodge, 1373 A.F. & A.M., 32nd Degree Mason with the Scottish Rite Bodies, member of the Alzafar Shrine, and the Brackenridge Alumni Association, Class of 1949. His volunteer work included serving almost twenty years as the Senior Head Usher at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church and the Chancel Guild.



H.P. and Barbara enjoyed many trips to Europe following their retirement. He will be remembered for his love, generosity and devotion to Barbara, his children, grandchildren and friends and his compassion for those less fortunate.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Porter Loring on McCullough.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

MARCH 20, 2019

10:00 AM

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY



MEMORIAL SERVICE FOLLOWS

1:30 PM

ALAMO HEIGHTS UNITED

METHODIST CHURCH

825 E. BASSE RD.



Memorial donations in his memory may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.



I have fought the good fight

I have finished the race,

I have kept the faith.

Henceforth there is

Laid up for me the crown

Of righteousness.



2 Timothy 4:7-8



You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary