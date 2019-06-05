|
May 28, 1934 - May 31, 2019
H. Ron, born Harrell Ronald Stephens in a small town in East Texas on May 28, 1934. He attended Odessa High School in Odessa, Texas and attended the University of Oklahoma. He resided in Odessa & Irving, Texas, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Lubbock & San Antonio, Texas. He was employed by C.I.T. Corp. and finished his career with Orix Credit Alliance in the industrial lending business learning the psychology of people. The lending and construction business was good to him. In his own words, "I've done some sculpting, I've tried my hand at painting and I've tried to put to paper things in my mind and from my heart and with all of this I've loved. I've lost a time or two and I have cried; but I have smiled, found rainbows of happiness, laughter like thunder and memories of goodness and of butterflies".
Ron retired a few years back and traveled a lot. He loved old cars and old women. He basically chased after the wind, ran with the sun and looked for a friend to spend his time with.
He leaves behind his wife, Concepcion; daughter, Jolynda Stephens of Stonewall, OK; sons, Renny Stephens & wife, Kim of Midland,TX and Daniel Lane Stephens & wife Sheri of Houston, TX; grandson, Joshua Colt Stephens & wife, Lindsay of Odessa, TX; great-grandsons, Zane T. & Colt D.; along with his special pal and son, Alex Davila Stephens.
"For the crazy times I chased after neon lights, may God forgive me."
To all my friends, I love you. Any differences we may have had were too few to waste our minds on.
The Visitation will be 5-7p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa
.com.
In lieu of flowers, he would prefer a memorial or contributions be given to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79174, 1-800-687-3722 (www.calfarley.org) or make a contribution to the & Family Support, 2010 Stanley Road, Ste 95, San Antonio, TX, 78234 (http://www.returningheroes home.org).
He always said, "I promise, you your heart will feel good when you give a kid a shirt tail to hang onto, send a hug to a warrior or thank a cop".
