April 13, 1921 - May 24, 2019
H.A. "Pilo" Martinez born on April 13, 1921; went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2019; at the age of 98. He is survived by his beloved wife Rosa G. Martinez; loving children Virginia, Rudy, Consuelo, Roy, Teresa, Ray and Fernando; sister Baudelia Alfaro, Ramiro Martinez; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Somerset, TX. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 28, 2019