|
|
May 24, 1927 - May 17, 2019
Haciano M. Garcia "Chano" was born on May 24, 1927 in Runge, Texas and went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 17, 2019 at the age of 91 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Celia Garcia; daughter, Velma Garcia; sisters, Gregoria Nuncio, Anita Perez, Carmen Deleon; brothers, Jesus Garcia and Regino Garcia. Chano is survived by his sons, Arturo Garcia and wife Grace, Raymond Garcia and wife Linda, Henry Garcia and wife Yvette; grandchildren, Cynthia, Adrian, Greg, Gwen, Angie, John, Lisa, Victoria, Hannah, Heather, Richard, Valerie, Michelle and Arthur; 19 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice and provider, Maria Narjano for their care and support. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South followed by a Prayer Vigil service to be held at 7:00 PM at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019