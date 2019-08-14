San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
St. David's Episcopal Church
1300 Wiltshire Ave
Haidee Elizabeth Gerhardt Winter


1935 - 2019
Haidee Elizabeth Gerhardt Winter Obituary
December 22, 1935 - August 11, 2019
Haidee Elizabeth Gerhardt Winter was born on December 22, 1935, in San Antonio and lived almost all of her 83 years in this city. She died August 11, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Haidee's parents were Haidee Mae Williams Gerhardt and Judge Raymond Gerhardt.
In 1960, Haidee married Charles Davidson Winter, Jr., at Christ Episcopal Church in San Antonio. They moved to McAllen where they started their family in 1961. From 1963 to 1966, Charlie and Haidee lived on the Gerhardt family farm outside of San Antonio. In 1966, Charlie and Haidee moved back to San Antonio. For 37 years they lived on Belvidere Drive in Olmos Park, where they raised their two children. Charlie Winter died in January 2011 after a long battle with cancer.
Haidee was a wonderful caregiver for Charlie, in addition to being a creative and inspiring elementary school teacher. Haidee Winter loved international travel, animals (especially Sophie Lynn Winter and Rose Marie Winter), and the Port Aransas and Mendocino coasts. She enjoyed many lifelong friendships with schoolmates, college friends, neighbors, colleagues, and members of her church communities. During her last illness she enjoyed many visits from wonderful family and friends.
Haidee is survived by her daughter Kathleen Winter and son-in-law, Greg Campbell, of Sonoma, CA; and her son, Raymond Charles Winter, and his partner, Frances Townsend, of Austin; granddaughters Katherine Pala, of Austin, and Elizabeth Pala, of Orlando, FL; and by Margaret Mickler Judson, Letitia Mickler Rutan, Robert W. Mickler, and their families; Cathy Cummins, Michele Cummins, and Thomas Cummins; her nephews, Robert Winter, and Paul Winter; and many other dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the

Published in Express-News on Aug. 14, 2019
