Halim G. Aboul-Saad, born in Egypt, August 12, 1926, passed away June 27, 2020 of natural causes with his family by his side in San Antonio, TX.

After earning a Bachelor's degree in chemistry and geology at Cairo University in 1950, and working as a petroleum geologist in the Western Desert, Halim came to the US with his wife in 1961 to study for his Master's Degree in Organic Chemistry at the Ohio State University. In 1970, he earned his Ph.D. in Food Chemistry from the University of Georgia. He was naturalized as a US Citizen on May 19, 1972.

Dr. Saad went on to work as a technical director for M&M/Mars in the US and for Quaker Oats in Mexico before starting his own chemical services laboratory, American Testing & Technical Services, in San Antonio, TX. He studied the Bible and was a faithful Christian. He was a long time member, and served on the board of St. Antony Coptic Orthodox Church in San Antonio. Halim always had an encouraging and reassuring word for those around him. He loved people and was a family man. Halim was an avid reader and a good listener.

He loved to travel, listened to classical music, and enjoyed discussing current events. He held curiosity and the pursuit of knowledge in high esteem. He was our hero, in so many ways.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Wissam; his daughters, Dina and Shereen; his grandchildren, Hannah, Mihai, Gabriel, and Daniel; sister, Rosa; brothers Shaker and Kamal; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Antony the Great Coptic Orthodox Church.

Attendance limited by family. Interment to follow in Mission Burial Park North.