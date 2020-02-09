Home

Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston Cemetery
Hallie Hanscheck Vince


1932 - 2020
Hallie Hanscheck Vince Obituary

Hallie Hanscheck Vince passed away in the comfort of her own home in San Antonio, Texas on January 24, 2020 at the age of 87.

Hallie was born in Mercedes, Texas to Helen and Martin Hanscheck on January 28, 1932. She married Ambrose Joseph Vince on a beautiful day in May of 1952. They were married for sixty-one wonderful years and did not part until Ambrose's death on April 12, 2013. They shared two children, Pamela and Joseph. Hallie was a devoted wife and mother as well as a beloved friend to many. She worked as a receptionist for the Juvenile Probation Office once her children left the nest. She was an active member of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of the Does of the United States of America, a nonprofit organization focused on social activities. She enjoyed spending time worshiping at her church, Oak Hills Presbyterian, and participated in the choir.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose Joseph Vince.

She is survived by her brother, Henry Hanscheck of Corpus Christi, Texas and her two children: Ambrose Joseph Vince, Junior of San Antonio, Texas and Pamela Wiggins and husband Richard Wiggins of Boerne, Texas. She will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Andrea Vince, Amber Vince, Kathryn Brock, and Sarah Scheiwe, along with her three great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, February 11th at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery with Rachel Huntley of Oak Hills Presbyterian Church. Arrangements were made by Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
