August 8, 1930 - March 21, 2019

A man who works with his hands is laborer; a man who works with his hands and his brain is a craftsman; but a man who works with his hands and his brain and his heart is an artist" (Louis Nazer, American lawyer, 1902-1994).

This saying describes Hans F. Mangold, Sr. perfectly! The beloved husband, father and step-father went to Glory on March 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 88. Hans was a native San Antonian, born to Hans G. and Ella Hoffman Mangold on August 8, 1930. He attended Agnes Cotton Elementary school, and was a proud member of Thomas Jefferson's graduating class of 1948. He attended Trinity University on a tennis scholarship. After attending Trinity for a year, Hans studied design at the New York School of Interior Design in New York City, Choiunard Art Institute in Los Angeles, the National University of Mexico and the Chicago Art Institute. Hans put this education to use at City Upholstery, where he worked with his father. City Upholstery became known as Special Design, and later Mangold Upholstery. Hans worked with the finest local interior designers- Norman Foster, Mildred English, Orville Carr, as well as New York's William Pahlmann. Hans' furniture can still be found in some of the finest homes in San Antonio, and other Texas cities, as well as at the L.B.J. Ranch in Stonewall, and at the Briscoe Museum. He also did furniture for former Texas Governor John Connally. He was passionate about his art, practicing it until he was 85. He married his first wife, Flora Marie McKenzie on June 4, 1955. They had 3 sons, Hans F. Jr., J. Christopher, and Matthew M. Mangold. Flo died in 1974 of cancer; he married Jacquelyn L. Hicks on December 12, 1975. For the next 43 years, they traveled, laughed and loved their way through life! They especially loved time spent at the racetrack in Ruidoso, NM, and at their ranch in Castroville. He took up cattle raising as a "hobby", too. Along the way, Hans was active in a variety of organizations at both Our Lady of Grace and St. Pius X. He was a Scout Master for Our Lady of Grace's Troop 344. He was also a member of the Herrmann Sons, U.S.T.A., San Antonio Men's Team Tennis, and San Antonio Tennis Associations. He continued to play tennis until well into his 80's. His "Good Ol' Boys" tennis team was featured in one of the late Dan Cook's articles shortly after qualifying for a major national tournament. He was also an enthusiastic member of T.S.C.R.A. However, Hans was proudest of his deep faith and his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Flo, and son Christopher. He is survived by his devoted, loving wife Jacque, sons Hans F. Mangold, Jr. (Dianna), Matthew M. Mangold, step-daughter Allison Mulvey (Gerry); granddaughter Jennifer Bohannon (Chris), great-grandchildren Bryce, Ethan and Brooke Bohannon; cousin Melanie Brown (Dennie) of Dallas, as well as countless friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Smith, the staff of Brookdale Alamo Heights and Compassus Care for their care and support. Each of you are angels! The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Porter Loring McCullough.

ROSARY

THURSDAY

MARCH 28, 2019

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

MASS

FRIDAY

MARCH 29, 2019

10:30 AM

ST. PIUS X

CATHOLIC CHURCH

3907 HARRY

WURZBACH RD

Rev.Martin Leopard and Deacon Dan McShane will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we ask that contributions be made to a , or to the San Antonio Tennis Association.

