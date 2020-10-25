1/1
HARLAN ADAMCIK
1932 - 2020
Harlan Adamcik, a longtime musician, and educator in San Antonio, died in a local hospital on October 20 at the age of 88.

Harlan was born in Schulenburg, Texas, on September 11, 1932, the second son of Robert Joseph Adamcik and Margaret Armstrong Besetsny. He graduated from Brackenridge High School and earned undergraduate degrees in music education and philosophy from St. Mary's University. A dedicated and accomplished musician and arranger, Harlan studied the clarinet, saxophone, flute, and piccolo. He enlisted in the Army as a member of the Fourth Army Band. Following his discharge, he enrolled at the Manhattan School of Music to earn a Master of Music Degree. Post-graduate study at Indiana University preceded several years of teaching at MacArthur High School and San Antonio College.

Harlan married the former Mary Sullivan and settled in San Antonio for 61 years. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. He had a sharp sense of humor, and loved listening to music, attending movies, and reading a book every spare moment. Harlan was probably happiest leading the sax section of a big band or finishing a pesky puzzle.

Harlan delivered for Meals on Wheels and supported several favorite causes. He is survived by his wife Mary, sons Robert

and Brian, daughter-in-law

Barbara, and grandchildren Eric and Emma.

Harlan requested that his memory be honored by a donation to the San Antonio Humane Society, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, or to a charity of your choice.

Because of the coronavirus obligation, the services will be held for the family members at a later date.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
