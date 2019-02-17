|
September 24, 1932 - February 6, 2019
MASTER SERGEANT HARLEY "DOLEN" SMITH USAF (RETIRED) born to the late Harley and Jewel Smith, September 24, 1932 in Corpus Christi Texas passed away on February 6, 2019.
Dolen was a member of the first graduating class of Roy Miller High School, Corpus Christi, Texas in 1951. After graduation he entered the US Air Force. He was especially proud of the years he spent as a Drill Instructor and as a "RED HAT" Marksmanship Instructor culminating with retirement after twenty five years of service to a nation he loved.
He is preceded in death by wives Jackie Dawkins Smith and Betty Sippel Smith, daughter Brenda Joyce "Joy", and siblings Schooley Smith, Bill Smith, Glenyce Dawkins, LaRue Ganem, and Nelda Simpson.
He is survived by son Andy Smith(Cindy), daughters Cindy Shortt, Judy Gersin(Bob), Della Foley(Roger), and DiAnn Reddout(Ron), along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also stepsons Mark Sippel(Julie), Steve Sippel(Connie), Bill Sippel(Alice), stepdaughter Lisa Matheson along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dolen's desire was to have the Roy Miller/W B Ray High School class of 1951 as Honorary Pallbearers.
Memorial services will be held at Eisenhauer Road Baptist Church on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Visitation begins at 12:00 noon and Services at 12:30 p.m.
A procession to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will follow for the 2:00 p.m. full military honors ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an organization supporting Alzheimer's research.
Our sincere appreciation to Poets Walk Memory Care and San Antonio Home Health and Hospice for their kind and loving support.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019