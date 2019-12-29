|
Harold Beverly Lord, age 99, passed away on December 26,2019. Harold Lord was born on November 07, 1920 in DeWitt County. He was the younger of two children of Beverly and Claudia Card Lord. Growing up on a ranch purchased as a land grant by ancestor George Lord, a soldier in the Republic of Texas and survivor of the Mier Expedition, Harold grew to love the outdoors and ranching. Harold and his older sister, Carrie Mae, rode horses to school. After graduating from Nixon High School in 1938, Harold borrowed $60 from a family friend to attend Texas A & M University at College Station.
His studies in Wildlife Management were interrupted by World War II, and Harold enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the 6th Army Air Corp and served in the South Pacific with the Air Sea Rescue Squadron, helping to rescue many downed pilots. Upon military discharge, Harold returned to working on ranches in South Texas. He indulged in his favorite pastime, baseball. While umpiring a lady's baseball game, the team pitcher, Florine Kaeding, caught his eye. She became the love of his life and they were married in Cuero on September 5,1947.
In 1950, the young couple moved to Blanco, Texas. Harold worked as a ranch foreman at the Loma Ranch. In 1965, the Lords moved to Georgia where Harold continued working in agriculture and founded the Cattleman's Association of Georgia. By 1970, they had returned to Blanco and this became their permanent home. Harold was the foreman of the Hereford Hills Ranch until 1978 when it was purchased by the Holt family and became Holt Oaks Ranch. Harold worked as a consultant for Holt Oaks Ranch and then continued at Hawn-Holt Ranch until his passing.
Harold and Florine were active in the Blanco community. Harold held leadership positions at Blanco United Methodist Church, Blanco ISD, Blanco County Youth Council, Blanco County Courthouse Preservation and Lions Club. He organized the Blanco Rodeo Association
and was on board of directors of Blanco County Farm Bureau and Pedernales Soil and Water Conservation District. He was also involved in countless fund raisers to benefit residents of Blanco County.
Harold also never missed a Blanco High School football or baseball game. He also never missed a Spurs game, whether attending in person or watching on television.
Never forgetting the generosity shown him by a family friend, Harold and Florine established the Harold and Florine Lord Texas A & M University Scholarship which is given each year to a Blanco High School graduate who will attend Texas A & M University at College Station. Although they never had any children, their examples of mentoring and generosity have left a lasting impression on generations of young people in Blanco. Harold will be remembered as a gentleman, business man and honest to goodness cowboy.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly and Claudia Lord, and sister, Carrie Mae. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Florine, and beloved nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 29th from 4-6 PM at Crofts-Crow Funeral Home in Blanco and funeral service will be on Monday, December 30th at 11 AM at Blanco United Methodist Church in Blanco.
Donations may be to the Scholarship Fund or the Playground Fund c/o of Blanco United Methodist Church.