Harold C. Lopez was called home to the Lord to be with his parents Federico and Sannie Lopez on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 66 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harold was born on August 4, 1953 in San Antonio, Texas.
He graduated from Harlandale High School, Harold Joined the United States Air Force and was enlisted for 10 years before becoming an officer with a total of 24 years and retired at the rank of Captain. During his career in the Air Force has was station in Thailand, the Philippines, San Antonio, Texas; Big Springs, Texas; Rapid City, South Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; and finally retiring in Wichita Falls, Texas in 1996. His duties included being a Acquisitions and Financial Officer, however while stationed in South Dakota he served with Missile Combat Crew. During his service he attended Troy State University and earned his BA in Accounting and later earned his MBA from the University of South Dakota. Followed by his retirement he worked for the Federal Government as a Financial Analyst and retired in 2007.
He is survived by his wife Brenda J. Lopez of 45 years, his children Robert J. Lopez (Jennifer) and Anthony J. Lopez; grandchildren Anthony J. Lopez and Savannah L. Vargas; sisters Glenda Lopez-Weidendorf (Jim), Grace Lopez, Lynn Lopez (Willie); brothers Larry Lopez, and Fred Arthur Lopez; his mother in law, Rosemary P. Ramos; sister in law, Sandra A. Sepulveda; brothers in law, Richard A. Ramos (Liza), Bryan D. Ramos (Lucy); and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 5:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at the Angelus Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church.
Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with Military Honors. Reception to follow at REBAR, 8134 Broadway Street.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 17, 2019