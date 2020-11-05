Harold C. Williams was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 20, 1928 to John C. and Cora Williams.

He was happily married to Lillie Myrtle Williams for over 60 years. The children were: Harold, Jr. (deceased), Letticia Williams, Karen Williams-Taylor and Edith Williams, with one grandchild. Jordyn Williams-McKinney.

He was a retired Chief Master Sergeant for the United States Air Force and he also retired from the United States Postal Service.

Services will be as follows:

Visitation- Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5 pm -7 pm at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. W.W. White Road

Graveside service- Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 am , Meadowlawn Memorial Park, 5611 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX.