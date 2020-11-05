1/1
HAROLD C. WILLIAMS
1928 - 2020
Harold C. Williams was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 20, 1928 to John C. and Cora Williams.

He was happily married to Lillie Myrtle Williams for over 60 years. The children were: Harold, Jr. (deceased), Letticia Williams, Karen Williams-Taylor and Edith Williams, with one grandchild. Jordyn Williams-McKinney.

He was a retired Chief Master Sergeant for the United States Air Force and he also retired from the United States Postal Service.

Services will be as follows:

Visitation- Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5 pm -7 pm at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. W.W. White Road

Graveside service- Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 am , Meadowlawn Memorial Park, 5611 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Meadowlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
