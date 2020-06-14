Chaplain Lt. Col., USAF, Ret. Harold "Hal" D. Bonath passed away on June 6, 2020.

He was born in Primghar, Iowa on March 24, 1933. Previous to coming to Castroville, TX, he earned the following degrees: BA in Religion, B.TH in the Christian faith. He was noted for his outstanding ability as a preacher while serving student parishes. He met his wife Ruth during his sophomore college year while she was attending Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Sioux Falls, SD. They were married in 1955 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Flandreau, SD.

Hal continued his education at Garrett School of Theology while serving a student parish in Iowa with his degree in Master of Divinity majoring in pastoral counseling. He later earned his D. Min. He was accepted as a Captain into the Air Force Chaplaincy in 1965 after 4 years as an ordained elder serving with distinction in Melvin Iowa Methodist Church. Their 3 children, 2 boys and 1 girl were born before entering the Air Force.

Upon retiring from the Air Force in 1991 he received the following recognition and medals: the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, AF Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Distinguished Presidential Unit Citation, AF Outstanding Unit Award with Valor Device and four Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, AF Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, AF Overseas Long Tour Ribbon with one Oak Leaf Cluster, AF Longevity Service Award with one Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, AF Training Ribbon and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Hal and his wife came to Castroville in 1992 where his wife, Ruth, opened Medina Valley Nursing Home and Rev. Bonath was accepted as Chaplain at SW Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. Both of them retired and volunteered at various locations in San Antonio. They moved to Air Force Village II (now Blue Skies West) in 2006. He assisted at Medina Valley United Methodist Church as preacher, committee member and started Children's Church and various other duties and tasks. The Church awarded him as Pastor Emeritus for his 25 years of service in 2017.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Ruth, his parents, all his siblings and many close friends. Left to mourn his passing are his children Rev. LaMont Bonath (Donna), Laurie Wegner (Ron), Kyle Bonath (Karen) along with his grandchildren Stacia Comer (Andy), Paul Wegner, Kyra Hockaday (Greg), and Kade Bonath and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at Medina Valley United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. on June 20, 2020 and live-streamed on MVUMC's Facebook Page.

Inurnment will be private at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Medina Valley United Methodist Church Kitchen Renovation in memory of Ruth and Hal Bonath.

