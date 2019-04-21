|
SMSGT Harold D. "Casey" Jones, 89, of San Antonio died April 16, 2019.
Born in Shippensburg, PA to the late William and Elsie V. Sigel Jones.
Harold retired from the U.S Airforce after 22 ½ faithful years. After retirement he worked at Hechinger Home Improvement Stores until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of many respectable organizations throughout his life.Harold was preceded in death by his son, Harold D. Jones II; wife, Virginia Jones; brothers: Meveril J. Jones, Leslie "Ken" Jones, Gerald L. Jones, George E. Jones; Donald Jones an infant, and sister B. Louella Sheffer.
Surviving is son, Jay C. Jones (Elizabeth); wife, Kathryn Wehrmann; sister, L. Kathryn Linn (Ray); sister-in-law, K. Alcesta Jones; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive guests at the funeral home Wednes- day, April 24, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00 p.m. Viewing continues Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m.
Funeral Service. Graveside service will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. For full obituary and shared memories visit www.SunsetNWFuneralHome
.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the under Harold Casey Jones. Direct link is; https://team.kidney.org
/campaign/Harold-Casey
-Jones-Memorial-
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019