Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
For more information about
Harold Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery - Shelter 1
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold D. "Casey" Jones


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold D. "Casey" Jones Obituary
April 16, 2019
SMSGT Harold D. "Casey" Jones, 89, of San Antonio died April 16, 2019.
Born in Shippensburg, PA to the late William and Elsie V. Sigel Jones.
Harold retired from the U.S Airforce after 22 ½ faithful years. After retirement he worked at Hechinger Home Improvement Stores until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of many respectable organizations throughout his life.Harold was preceded in death by his son, Harold D. Jones II; wife, Virginia Jones; brothers: Meveril J. Jones, Leslie "Ken" Jones, Gerald L. Jones, George E. Jones; Donald Jones an infant, and sister B. Louella Sheffer.
Surviving is son, Jay C. Jones (Elizabeth); wife, Kathryn Wehrmann; sister, L. Kathryn Linn (Ray); sister-in-law, K. Alcesta Jones; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive guests at the funeral home Wednes- day, April 24, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00 p.m. Viewing continues Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m.
Funeral Service. Graveside service will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. For full obituary and shared memories visit www.SunsetNWFuneralHome
.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the under Harold Casey Jones. Direct link is; https://team.kidney.org
/campaign/Harold-Casey
-Jones-Memorial-
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
Download Now