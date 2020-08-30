1/1
Harold Douglas Florence Jr.
1942 - 2020
Harold Douglas Florence, Jr. of San Antonio passed away on August 19, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19 virus. Doug, as he was known, was born November 26, 1942 in Amarillo, TX to Ruth Pearl Stoker and husband H.D. Florence, Sr. Doug grew up in Kingsville, TX and resided there until he graduated from high school. He then proudly enrolled at Texas A&M College where he graduated in l964 with a degree in Animal Husbandry. While at A&M, Doug was a member of the Corps of Cadets, Company C-1. He was also a member of the Ross Volunteers, the official Honor Guard of the Governor of Texas, and on the First Brigade staff. Doug also served on the Cadet Court and was a member of the Saddle and Sirloin Club. After graduating, Doug was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army Reserve and served two years active duty. During this time, he served a tour in Vietnam. After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to A&M to earn his master's degree in Animal Science.

In Doug's early career, he became Vice President/General Mgr. of Stratford of Texas, Inc. a publicly traded company involved in several integrated agricultural operations located in the Panhandle of Texas. The cattle feed yard operation grew from one to four with annual feeding capacity of nearly 500,000 head. During that time, Doug was appointed to Beef Cattle Advisory Board by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, and was a member of the Board of Directors for the Texas Cattle Feeders Assn. He continued his career for many years by forming Los Ninos Cattle Co./FSW Cattle Co.

Doug was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Ruth and his brother Ron Florence. Doug and Ronnie served in Vietnam at the same time and were able to meet in Saigon for Aggies Annual Muster in l966. A well-known photo of the two together thumbing their "gig'em" signs with big smiles was shot by AP Wirephoto and appeared in newspapers all over.

Doug is survived by his loving wife Valda; and from a previous marriage to Susan Taylor, his two children Cary (Kent) Smith of Dallas, son Douglas III (Meg) of Dallas, stepchildren Jessica (Joe) Bakke of San Antonio, Lexie (Scott) McArtor of Dallas and Jeb Cox of Houston. Doug and Valda have 11 grandchildren: Weller and Paxton Smith, Dallas; Graham and Joe Mack Florence, Dallas; Trusten, Alex, Ava McArtor, Dallas; Hannah and Brooke Bakke, San Antonio; Ari and Eva Cox, Houston. Doug, known as Pow Pow to his grandchildren will be forever loved and his legacy of patriotism is a wonderful gift to his grandchildren. We will miss him greatly.

Doug's family truly thanks the doctors and nurses who attended him at NE Baptist with compassionate care and professionalism. Also, thank you to Chaplain Daniel and Chaplain Margaret who arranged for the family to have a Zoom visit with Doug through a robot that was sent into his room.

Due to COVID19 restrictions and the safety of all, services will be private for his family at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors. His family looks forward to a gathering of friends and relatives to celebrate Doug's life at a safer time in the future.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark St., Ste. 910, Arlington, VA 22202 (vvmf.org) in Doug's memory is much appreciated.

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
Softly call the Muster, let comrade answer Here...
Kane Morgan C-1 '64
Classmate
August 25, 2020
Sorry for your loss and will keep your family in our prayers. Hugh & Linda Huddleston Hanes
Linda Hanes
Classmate
August 25, 2020
Doug was a wonderful bother-in-law, full of kindness and affection to his relatives and friends. He was an optimist and always enjoyed joking with his companions. I will miss him immensely.
Janice Haddad
Family
August 25, 2020
Doug and Valda quickly became my friends as well as neighbors after their move here in Oakwell Farms. I will always remember how kind and helpful Doug was to me whenever I had a house problem that needed fixing. He will surely be missed by all who knew him. My heart goes out to Valda and the family. Rest in the arms of the Lord, Doug.
Nina Burroughs
Friend
