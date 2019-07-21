|
February 4, 1933 - June 12, 2019
Harold Edge, 86, of New Braunfels, TX joined his precious savior in Heaven on June 12, 2019.
Harold was born on Feb. 4, 1933 to Monroe Lee and Aline Nellie (Daigle) Edge in Houston, Texas, where he spent his early years.
A life-long Aggie fan, Harold graduated from Texas A&M with two engineering degrees. More significantly, after graduation he married the love of his life, Geri Morgan, in June of 1956.
The driving force in Harold's life was his relationship with Christ. He was a dedicated Christian who loved the Lord. Putting faith into action, Harold and Geri always found ways to serve in their local church, in Bible Study Fellowship and in the com- munity. Harold said that during his life, at every turn, God guided his footsteps.
In 1957 Harold and Geri settled in Houston where he began an illustrious business career. After working for Dresser Electronics as an engineering supervisor he worked for Philco Ford in Philadelphia and then in Houston, after they won a NASA contract to design Mission Control. He was there during the Gemini and Apollo programs. In 1969 he went to work for Rockwell Inter- national, starting a new micro- electronics business in Calif., ultimately being promoted in 1979 to Vice President of Strategic Planning for Rockwell Corporate in Pitts- burgh, PA.
Harold was also elected Chairman of the Conference Board's Planning Council.
Business travel took Harold to many different countries and after their children left home, his wife Geri joined him. They loved traveling and seeing the world, especially after Harold retired in 1992.
After retirement they moved to their "dream home" on Canyon Lake, which was the ultimate, fun gathering place for family and friends! They were active in the community and church and made many dear friends in the 11 years they spent there.
Life was not without adversity and when Harold faced health issues and the loss of his beloved wife he would say, "God uses hard times to grow our faith. It's during times of adversity that I've been closest to the Lord, which is a blessing. "After Christ, Harold loved family, travel, and Aggie sports.
In the past 16 years he got to enjoy season tickets, the new Kyle Field and planning many travel adventuress. Some were just one on one with his grandchildren and others included the whole family. He really enjoyed retracing and sharing with family his favorite travels with Geri.
While health issues slowed him down physically, Harold always found God given purpose in life. He was an inspiration to all he met and we feel the loss of his wise, loving, presence.
Harold will be greatly missed by his daughter, Cindy Edge and her fiancée Frank Spencer; son and daughter- in-love, Mike and Kristine Edge; son and daughter- in-love Steve and Kelly Edge; and his three grandchildren, Matthew, Meagan and Sarah Edge, who knew him as "Pappy."
He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-love Bill and Beverly Edge; sister and brother-in-love, Mitzi and Clarence Simpson; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Harold at 2 p.m. on Sat., July 27, 2019 at Christ Presbyterian Church, in
New Braunfels, Texas.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019