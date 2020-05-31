HAROLD HORST
1929 - 2020
Harold Horst went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 91 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on March 8, 1929 in Bad Reichenhall Germany. He is preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Maria Horst; children: Roland, Elizabeth, Tony (Barbara), James, Peter (Lisa); grandchildren: Chris (Leslie), Adriana, Scott (Kortni), Anna Maria, Izzie, Kylie, Renata; great-grandchildren: Adrina, Aeris and other family members and friends. Harold immigrated in his teenage years to the United States where he joined the US Army at the age of 22. He met and married his wife Maria in Italy in 1952 and they were married for 67 years wonderful years. He served in Vietnam and honorably served for 21 years as a Pharmacy Tech. He was a Logistician for the Civil Service for an additional 20 years as well as an accomplished Realtor.After retirement he loved to travel with his wife and spend time with his family. He was a faithful servant of the Lord, loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed.A funeral service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.


Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

