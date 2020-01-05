|
|
Harold Joe Smith, age 87, passed away on December 27, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1932 in Hinton, Oklahoma. Harold proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was the owner of several successful businesses in the San Antonio area including Bussey's Flea Market, which he purchased 35 years ago. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother who will be dearly missed.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Virginia Smith. He is survived by his children, Karmen West, Steven Smith and his wife, Colleen, and Pamela Smith; his grandchildren, Jacob West and his wife, Denise, Rebekah Herrington and her husband, Chase, and Thomas Mallicoat; his great grandchildren, Candace, Madison, and Kindall West, Mackenzie and Karah Herrington; and his siblings, Linda Smith, Jimmy and Elaine Smith, Cathy and Bobby Chisum, Karen and Rex Elkins, Gary and Nina Smith, and Nita and Shane Potsolic.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6th from 6:30-8:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, January 7th at 9:00 am at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the at .
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020