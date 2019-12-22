|
|
Harold Joseph Gorrell, Jr., age 90 of San Antonio passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Joseph Sr. and Cecile Gorrell, and his son, Edwyn Joseph Gorrell. Mr. Gorrell is survived by his wife, Laura; his son, Michael W. Gorrell and his wife, Judy; his grandchildren, Steven Michael Gorrell and his wife, Amanda, Gary Wayne Gorrell, Shavawn Brozovic and her husband, Steve and Christopher Gorrell and his wife, Katie; great grandchildren, Logan and Luke Brozovic; daughter-in-law, Linda Gorrell; Rosco, Waffles, and Miley his grand dogs who miss him very much too.
Harold graduated from Central Catholic High School Class of 1946 and then attended St. Marys University, where he graduated with a Bachelors of Arts in History in 1950.
Harold then entered the service in 1951 and was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He served with the 34th Regimental Combat Team in Korea and attained the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Army.
Upon his discharge from the service he began work as a clerk in the electric distribution department at City Public Service in 1953. He continued his career at CPS and retired as the Chief System Operator after 35 years of service in 1988. Upon retirement he spent his time with his loving wife Laura, and the rest of his family and friends.
SERVICESVisitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 350 Sutton Drive. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his memory to ~ . You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019