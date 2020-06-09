Harold L. Miller, MD, 74, of Austin, passed away on June 3, 2020, after a two-week battle with COVID-19. He was born in Bartlesville, OK in 1946 to Oscar and Eunice Murphy Miller, and grew up in Pyote and San Antonio, attending Highlands High. He married Deanne Kuba in 1965 and graduated from UT Austin in 1968. He served in the Air Force 1968-80, and flew F4s in the Vietnam War. In 1978 he completed his MD at UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, and over the years he practiced medicine in Alpine, Snyder, San Angelo, Austin, and around central Texas. Harold was confirmed in the Roman Catholic Church at St. Mary's Cathedral in Austin in 1995. At the time of his death, he was a member of the parish of St. Martin De Porres in Dripping Springs.

Harold is survived by his daughters, Monique Snyder of Wimberley, Kirsten Miller (Kevin Brady) of Austin, and Ashley Hand of Austin; sister, Alice (John) Lindley of San Antonio; grandchildren Philip and Cosette Snyder of Wimberley; one nephew and three nieces; numerous cousins and special friends; and the love of his life, Deanne Miller of Wimberley. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elaine Campbell.

A private memorial service is pending and will be livestreamed online; please look for updates at https://bit.ly/HLMiller. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Harold's memory to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at https://www.ssvdp.org/donate

