Harold L. Yates peacefully went to heaven on April 28, 2020 at the age 93. Grandad will be greatly missed by everyone. Harold was born January 6, 1927 at Ft. Mckavett, Texas to the late John W. Yates and Sophronie E. (Odell) Yates. He decided he loved his country so much, he joined the United States Air Force, where he proudly served one tour in Korea and two in France before retiring from the USAF with a total of 20 years of dedicated military service. Harold continued his service to the United States Army as a civilian servant for an additional 22 years in the Computer Service Command & Health Service Command. In his retired years, Harold enjoyed being a devoted member of MacArthur Park Church of Christ, being a great husband to his wife Ozell, and spending as much time as possible surrounded by his family and close friends, all of whom loved him deeply and will feel his loss. Harold is survived by his adoring wife of 72 years, Ozell (McKinnerney) Yates, daughter Jan (Yates) Files and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Zach Stephens and wife, Monica, Lindsay Files, Jonathan (JT) Files and wife, Audrey, Jennifer Hallam and husband, Chase; and four great grandchildren, Kayson, Bryce, Addyson, and Harper, all of whom were his pride & joy. Visitation 2-3PM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral home. Funeral Service willl begin promptly at 3PM.





