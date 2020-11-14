Harold Lee Boening, 86, of Athens, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born in Floresville, Texas on October 24, 1934 to Herbert and Leona Boening spending most of his life living in the Karnes City, Texas area.

Mr. Boening is survived by his children Andrew Boening (Lanita), Christopher Boening (Janice) and Sherry Nixon (Carter), brothers Clarence Boening and Roger Boening (Shirley), grandchildren Drew Boening, Allison Boening, Sarah Pike (Earl), Kathryn Cifuentes (AJ), Alexandra Gisler, Grant Nixon and Izabel Nixon as well as four great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wives Mary Carol Boening and Theresa Boening.Harold graduated from Karnes City High School in 1952 and received an athletic scholarship to Southwest Texas State Teachers College. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Arts and received a letter award from the "T" Association.

As an adult Harold served in the Army Reserves, was employed as a Quality Control Engineer for General Dynamics in Fort Worth, Texas, worked at the Farm Machine Shop, Peggy, Texas and served as administrator of Chambers County Memorial Hospital in Anahuac, Texas and Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital, Karnes City.

He was a member of the Karnes City Lions Club and Rotary Club. As a Rotary Club member he served as president, assistant to the District Governor and was a Paul Harris Fellow.

In retirement, Harold loved traveling, dancing, gardening and creating stained glass and wood projects.

He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder.

A visitation will be held at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City on Tuesday, November 17, from 10 a.m-2 p.m. with a private family service afterward. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Patrick, Cecil Boening, Matthew Boening, Earl Pike, Drew Boening, Steven Boening, AJ Cifuentes and Noah Embree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Karnes City or The ALS

Association Texas Chapter.