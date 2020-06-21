HAROLD LEE MEADOR
Harold Lee Meador was born in McLean, Texas, and peacefully departed this life on June 6, 2020 at his home in the company of his family.

Hal was the son of JA and Ethel. He became a Marine upon high school graduation and was at Paris Island when World War II ended. He attended West Texas State College where he met Ruth while playing in the band. For Hal it was love at first sight. She didn't put up much of a struggle. This month marks their 73rd anniversary.

Hal earned his DDS from the UT School of Dentistry Houston in 1952; and completed his BSD at Baylor College of Dentistry Dallas in 1960. San Antonio became home the summer of 1960.

Hal was a devoted and faithful Christian. He was passionate about God and Ruth – after that, in no particular order, he passionately pursued music

(especially opera), golf, wade fishing for reds, flying, technical rock climbing, writing poetry, oil painting, and bike riding. He was a published author.

Hal is survived by Ruth, by Ric and Andrea, Eric, Ryan and Carlee, by Linda and Doug, Rachel and Don, Lucas, Travis, Phoenix, Lily Ruth and Alec.



Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
