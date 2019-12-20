|
Harold Morris Risener, age 95, died on December 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Risener of Greenville, Texas, son Hal M. Risener Jr., and his wife, Bennie L. Risener. Harold was born and raised on a farm in Hunt County, Texas where he picked cotton with Audie Murphy, the most decorated service man in the history of the United States World War II. Upon graduating with a B.S. Degree from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M Commerce, he had a distinguished naval career, the highlight of which was being the Commanding Officer of his own ship at the age of 21. He participated in the D-Day invasions of Leyte, Mindoro and Luzan in the Philippines and Okinawa during World War II and the ship was credited with shooting down 10 enemy aircraft. He was awarded the Presidential Unit Commendation for the action at Mindoro. During the Korean War, he served as the Executive Officer of a supply ship operating in the forward area. He retired with the rank of Commander. In San Antonio, Harold was in the fire protection business for over 37 years. His firm, Texas Automatic Sprinkler Corporation, installed fire protection in most major buildings throughout South Texas and in various other locations and numerous states. Some of his installations in San Antonio include NBC Bank Plaza, the USAA Complex, the Tower of the Americas, McCreless Shopping City, Central Park Mall and many others. In 1971, Harold negotiated the largest sprinkler contract in history of which the entire North Star Mall complex was only a small part. Harold had been president of the St. Anthony Club, K Supper Club and served as Director of the Rotary Club of San Antonio, the San Antonio Breakfast club, Sarah Roberts French Nursing Home, San Antonio Fire Sprinkler Contractors Association and the San Antonio Manufacturers Association. His memberships also included Fort Sam Houston Officer's Club and Golf Club, Plaza Club, Petroleum Club, National Fire Protection Association, San Antonio Executives Association, Navy League, Canyon Creek (now Sonterra) Country Club and other business, professional and social organizations. As a member of the Rotary Club of San Antonio, Harold achieved 50 years perfect attendance and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Harold served as Vice Chariman of Ushers at Trinity Baptist Church for over 40 years. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Alzafar Shrine and the Royal Order of Jesters. Harold also wrote a book titled, "Beyond Pearl Harbor: My World War II Experience," chronicling his experiences during the war. Harold is survived by his loving daughter, Jane Willenberg of San Antonio, TX; grandsons, David and John Champion; and extended family, Aimee and Arvis Holland, Judy and Roger Keley, and Dr. Eli Whitney. The family will receive friends at 2:30 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 in the Thrift Chapel at Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E. Mulberry Avenue, San Anotnio, Texas 78212.SERVICEMONDAY,DECEMBER 23, 20193:00 PMTHRIFT CHAPEL AT TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH319 E. MULBERRY AVENUE
Rev. Dr. Less Hollon will be officiating. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park where Navy honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Risener requested that donations be made to Motivate Our Students Texas, Inc. (www.motivateourstudents.org), which helps young students achieve their life goals. Donations can be mailed to 1933 N.E. Loop 410, San Antonio, TX, 78217.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with