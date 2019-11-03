San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
600 Oblate
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH
Harold "Mo" Morrison


1944 - 2019
Harold "Mo" Morrison Obituary

Harold "Mo" Morrison, age 75, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home in San Antonio, Texas. He was born July 21, 1944 to Rosabell Wadsworth and Harold A. Morrison in Utica, New York. In 1969 Mo enlisted in the United States Air Force. Following his military service he spent over 25 years with Valero in charge of their telecommunications division until his retirement. Mo was an avid fisherman, golfer, and San Antonio Spurs fan. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Morrison. Mo is survived by his loving wife Hope; sons, Jason and Wade Morrison; grandson, Chance Morrison; siblings, David Morrison and Beverly Barone; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the University Health System's transplant team for their wonderful care the past 7 years. A Rosary will begin Friday, November 8, 2019 at

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 10 AM.

MASS FRIDAY,

NOVEMBER 8, 2019

11 AM BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University Health System's Transplant Foundation.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
