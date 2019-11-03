|
|
Harold "Mo" Morrison, age 75, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home in San Antonio, Texas. He was born July 21, 1944 to Rosabell Wadsworth and Harold A. Morrison in Utica, New York. In 1969 Mo enlisted in the United States Air Force. Following his military service he spent over 25 years with Valero in charge of their telecommunications division until his retirement. Mo was an avid fisherman, golfer, and San Antonio Spurs fan. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Morrison. Mo is survived by his loving wife Hope; sons, Jason and Wade Morrison; grandson, Chance Morrison; siblings, David Morrison and Beverly Barone; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the University Health System's transplant team for their wonderful care the past 7 years. A Rosary will begin Friday, November 8, 2019 at
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 10 AM. MASS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 201911 AM BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University Health System's Transplant Foundation.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019