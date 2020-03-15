|
Harold Xavier Fuchs, Jr. passed away at home Sunday, March 1, 2020, with family by his side.
Harold was born in San Antonio, Texas on May 20, 1939, to Harold Xavier Fuchs, Sr. and Margaret Nottingham Fuchs. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1957, attended San Antonio College, and served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963 with the majority of his time stationed at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. After completing his military service, Harold made his home in the Alexandria-Arlington, Virginia area, and in 1981 returned to San Antonio where he lived for the rest of his life.
Harold was predeceased by his parents and his son Morton Edward Fuchs.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Lee Fuchs Laidlaw, sons Harold Xavier Fuchs, III, Raymond Edward Fuchs, II, and daughter-in-law MaraLessa Fuchs, grandchildren, Samantha Laidlaw and Ian Laidlaw, and brothers, Kenneth and Raymond Fuchs, sisters, Margaret Ellis, Catherine Campion, Christine Purdy, Nancy Reynolds, brothers-in-law, Ronnie Ellis, Robert Schmeer, Robert Campion, Patrick Purdy, Richard Reynolds and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service and burial at Fort Sam Houston will be held at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020