Harriet Belle Upshaw Leissner, 95, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in San Antonio. She was born in San Antonio in 1924 to William Ewell Upshaw and Emma Ethel Donnell Upshaw. After graduating from Brackenridge High School in 1941, she attended Texas State College for Women in Denton before marrying her high school sweetheart, Edgar Lawrence Leissner in 1943. She helped put Ed through school by working as a secretary at Texas A&I College in Kingsville. The family lived in Corpus Christi, Ft. Worth, Denver and Spring Valley, TX where she served on the City Council. In 1975 Ed and Harriet returned to San Antonio and she continued her career as a legal secretary. Harriet was a talented seamstress with a passion for knitting.She was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence Ewell Leissner and is survived by her husband, Edgar L. Leissner; daughter Kaye Leissner Passmore (Robert) of Corpus Christi; and grandsons Charles E. Passmore (Emily Lomonte) in Seattle, WA, and Lawrence P. Passmore (Theresa) in Groton, MA; and two great-grandsons.She will be laid to rest in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in San Antonio, TX.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 2, 2020.