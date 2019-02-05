Home

Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
(830) 931-2221
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Harriet Biediger Keller


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harriet Biediger Keller Obituary
February 21, 1940 - February 2, 2019
Harriet Biediger Keller, age 78 of San Antonio, passed away Feb. 2, 2019. She was born Feb. 21, 1940 in La Coste, TX to James L. Biediger, Sr. and Eva Edna Halty Biediger. Harriet was a graduate of La Coste High School. She married Branch Thomas "B.T." Keller, Jr. on May 17, 1958 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. They were married for thirty-nine years at the time of his death in 1997. Survivors include her children, Leslie (Debbie) Keller, Suzanne (Ken) Dyke, Deborah (Mark) Janson, Timothy (Janet) Keller, Terry Keller and Michelle (Mark) Mueller; thirteen grandchildren; son-in-law, Donald Wallace; sister, Irene (Franklin) Keller; sisters-in-law, Glenda Biediger and Rhonda (Ray) Haby as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Branch "B.T." Keller; daughter, Cynthia Wallace; sister, Marlene Coleman and brother, James L. Biediger, Jr.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 7th starting at 5 pm at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home, with the Holy Rosary recited at 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be Friday, Feb. 8th at 10 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2019
