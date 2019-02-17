|
January 25, 1936 - February 4, 2019
Harrison Hilt, born on January 25, 1936 of San Antonio, passed away February 4, 2019 at the age of 83. Harrison was a gifted musician who played the guitar, enjoyed singing and composed music. He was a railroad enthusiast and loved to travel, especially by train. He was a true gentleman, lifelong friend to many and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Harrison had been employed with Hermann Sons Life for 50 years upon his retirement in June 2017. He was a 50-year member of Harmonia Lodge and served many years as the lodge's corresponding secretary. He was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Helena's Catholic Church, member of the St. Joseph's Society, a graduate of Central Catholic High School and attended St. Mary's University.
He leaves behind 8 nieces, nephews and many, many dear friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM in the Hillcrest Chapel. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, February 20, 2019 for Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Helena's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019