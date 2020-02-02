|
(Mickey) Harrison Nesbit Bowes, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with his family by his side in San Antonio, Texas. He was born July 4, 1933 to Edith Caroline Nesbit and Jerome Peter Bowes Jr. in Evanston, Illinois. After graduating from Lake Forest Academy, Lake Forest Illinois, he went on to attend the University of Texas, Austin on a full athletic scholarship in tennis. He earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Physical Education and more importantly met his wife of 63 years there on a blind date (Martha Hopkins). After college, Mickey pursued multiple careers and is retired times 3. He was a retired Marine Corps Officer (Major) with 21 years of active duty and reserve service. He became a Lloyd's of London trained Insurance Underwriter, eventually owning his own insurance company – Bowes Inc. Chicago Illinois, with multiple branch offices specializing in Aviation Insurance and re-insurance. Mickey could have retired for good in 1979 when he sold his insurance company, but at his wife's insistence he took up a third career as the Women's Tennis Coach at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas for 10 years. Mickey, when not working, loved the outdoors. He had a brief stint as a Federal Game Warden and loved hunting and fishing. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years Martha Hopkins Bowes; parents; brothers James Channon Bowes and Jerome Peter Bowes III; sisters Barbara Bowes Johnston and Nancy Leigh Daring. Mickey is survived by his son Dr. Harrison Bowes Jr. and his wife Dr. Anita Bowes of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Beverly Bowes of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Jennifer Warshauer, Sara Bowes, Jaclyn Bowes, Addie Hackney and Harrison Hackney; great grandchildren Maxwell and Calvin Warshauer; sister Courtney Curtis Bowes; brother Peter Curtis Bowes; as well as numerous extended family members and a lifetime of friends. MEMORIAL SERVICESATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 202011:00 A.M.ALAMO HEIGHTS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH6201 BROADWAY SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78209 Rev. Dr. Richard O. Knott Jr. will officiate. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to the Alamo Heights Presbyterian Church. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020