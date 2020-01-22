|
Rev. Harry Claude Schuckenbrock, OMI, was born in Lasara, Texas on July 20, 1933 and died in San Antonio, Texas on January 18, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Fr. Schuckenbrock entered St. Peter's Novitiate on May 30, 1952, in Mission, Texas and professed vows as a member of the Congregation of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate on May 31, 1953. Fr. Schuckenbrock completed his studies in philosophy and theology in San Antonio, Texas. He was ordained to the priesthood on September 8, 1959 in San Antonio, by Bishop Stephen A. Leven.
Fr. Schuckenbrock's assignments led him to Texas (Houston, Brownsville, San Juan, Port Isabel, Roma, San Antonio). He was the first Director of Religious Education for the new diocese (Brownsville) in Rio Grande Valley in 1966 when it was organizing in the early stages. He believed in good religious formation and was instrumental in proper training and about people learning the religion and living it. He was the first pastor of newly built St. Eugene de Mazenod Parish in Brownsville from 1996-2005, the first parish to be named after our Oblate founder. His assignments included involvement with Marriage Encounter, Program Coordinator at Casa San Jose in San Antonio, and Rector at St. Anthony's Seminary. He served in Port Isabel, Texas and later in Roma Texas in Reduced Active Ministry before transferring to Oblate Madonna Residence in San Antonio in 2013. Fr. Schuckenbrock was a true Cowboy Oblate and loved to fish and hunt. In his personal request, he wanted to thank God for his faith in Christ and his call to the Oblates and secondly, to "Please ask the Lord to take the feeble efforts of my ministries and multiply the results as he did with the loaves and fishes for the hungry people of his time."
Fr. Schuckenbrock celebrated his 60th Anniversary of Priestly Ordination in 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, A. F. and Marie (Winkler) Schuckenbrock. He is survived by brothers, Jimmy Schuckenbrock; Dan Schuckenbrock (Audrey Lentz); four sisters, Caroline Macmanus (Jerry); Isabelle Albers; Rosie Garrison; Rita Dunlap (Jim); many nieces, nephews and cousins. Fr. Schuckenbrock will be remembered with respect and esteem by his Oblate brothers and all the people who were recipients of his pastoral care.
Funeral services will be held at Immaculate Conception Chapel at 285 Oblate Drive, San Antonio, Texas. A Vigil/Rosary will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM. He will be cremated and buried at the Oblate cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oblate Madonna Residence, 5722 Blanco Road, San Antonio, Texas 78216.