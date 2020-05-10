HARRY EDGAR KING
1923 - 2020
Harry Edgar King was born to Winnie Kent King and Clifford Clay King, February 23, 1923 in Enid, OK. Harry King was 97 years old when he passed away in San Antonio, TX April 26, 2020. Harry had three siblings: a sister, Sue Day; and two brothers, Daniel and Kent, (all deceased); he also had a stepbrother, Clay King; and three stepsisters, Shirley Copeland and Kay Hickox, and Carolyn Jacobsen. His wife, Lorene Fletcher King, preceded him in death on January 23, 1993. He is survived by their four children: Jerry, Deborah, Connie and Donna; six grandchildren: Adrienne, Michael, Christopher, David, Jordan and Alexandra; four great-grandchildren: Kylee, Kadance, Khloe, and Rainey; and has a great grandson due in May.Harry attended Oklahoma University until 1945 when, during WWII, he enlisted in the Army. He was a First Lieutenant in the Army and received the Bronze Star for his valor in the Pacific Theater. He also served as an artillery instructor at Ft. Sill during the Korean War. After the war, he continued his education at Oklahoma State University, where he joined the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a member of the Freemasons. Harry and Lorene and their children lived in Kansas, Oklahoma, Montana, Colorado and Texas as Harry forged a successful career with Visco Division, Nalco Chemical Company. Harry was an entrepreneur, a positive thinker, inspirational and generous. He was also very direct, and everyone knew what he was thinking. He loved golf and during the 20 years he lived in Austin, had a set tee time of 7:30 every Saturday morning with the same foursome. Luby's was one of his favorite restaurants and after he lost his beloved wife, he ate lunch and dinner there every day for almost 20 years. He had a wonderful sense of humor (he would often tell us "I am sometimes mistaken for Clark Gable") and spoke with a charming southern accent with a voice that carried across a room. He was a wonderful father and his children will be forever grateful for his wisdom, love and support and will treasure the wonderful memories of their Dad, Mom and family. Much love to our father who will be missed and forever remembered in our thoughts and prayers.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
