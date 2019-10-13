|
CMSGT Harry F. Lund, USAF (ret.) age 84, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 18, 1934 in Chehalis, Washington, to Rudolph and Doris Lund. The "Chief" served his country 27 years in the US Air Force with duties and tours as the Administrative Assistant to the Surgeon General of the Air Force, Aeromedical Evacuation Technician in CONUS and Europe; Senior Enlisted Aide to the Air Deputy in France, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Commander of the Aerospace Medical Division Brooks AFB in San Antonio TX and much more!
Upon retirement from the US Air Force, Harry began a second career with the National Bank of Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio before retiring with Bank of America.
Harry is survived by his wife, Louise Lund; children, Karen (Mike) Floyd, Ray (Amy) Lund, Mary Jo (Brad) Smith; grandchildren, Erin (Austin) Griffith, Jamie (Dustin) Myers, Stephanie Smith, Matthew (Hayley) Smith, Olivia Lund, Christopher Lund; great grandchildren, Gracie and Grady Griffith, Lyla, John-Luke and Cooper Myers; brother, Bob Lund; sister, Kristine Delaney. He was an American Hero, a dedicated husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather; as well as loyal and cherished friend to so many! The Lund family will be eternally grateful to the staff and friends at the Forum at Lincoln Heights as well as the staff from Heart to Heart Hospice who cared for and loved our Hero in the last years, months and days of his life! "Go rest high on that mountain Son, your work on earth is done. Go to heaven a shoutin' love for the Father and the Son."MASSMONDAY, OCTOBER 14, 201912:30 P.M.ST. ANTHONY de PADUA CATHOLIC CHURCH
Father Francis McHugh will officiate. Interment with full military honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
