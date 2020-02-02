|
|
Son of Florence Scofield Skinner and William H. Skinner, graduate of Alamo Heights H.S. 1941, his noted ambition "to fly an aeroplane."
His career as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force took him overseas flying RB17G. At Mac Dill AFB, Hank flew B-47 and B-52. He became a SAC Professional Instructor Pilot subsequently training many pilots. After Command & Staff College he went to SAC Headquarters, Nebraska. Hank obtained a B.A. degree from the University of Nebraska. He served in MAC at Hickam AFB and as Commander of the 605th Airlift Support Squadron, Anderson AFB, Guam. Colonel Skinner retired as Director of Manpower & Organization, SAC with 31 service years.
Hank's second marriage was to Margaret Larson, 1972. They enjoyed Lake Hamilton living in Hot Springs, Arkansas until her passing, 2006.
Working on projects and the acreage brought him pleasure. He showed kindness and generosity to friends and neighbors.
In 2006 Hank moved to San Antonio and married Lily Pape. He especially enjoyed time at the ranch. It was a blessing Lily shared his later life. He is deeply missed by Lily and his daughters; Janet Nancy and Deonne.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020