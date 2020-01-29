|
Harry Hammet Brusenhan, 85, peacefully passed on to meet his Savior Jesus Christ, at home on January 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the middle child of three sons of Alice Hammet Brusenhan and Robert Lee Brusenhan of San Antonio, Texas. Since he was a young man, Harry enjoyed the outdoors, beginning with earning his Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow, and becoming an accomplished marksman. A graduate of Jefferson High School, he was President of the Senate and enjoyed playing football. It was at Jefferson where Harry met his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Laura Helen Moore. They were married for 65 years sharing many memories, including their travels around the world and weekends at their Hill Country Ranch in Gillespie Country, Doss, Texas. Their's was an everlasting love, setting an example for their children, grandchildren and many family generations to follow.
He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin and UT College of Pharmacy where he was also President of the Dean's Council College of Pharmacy. In addition, he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and a Life Loyal Sig from the Alpha Nu Chapter. An avid UT Longhorn fan, he enjoyed season tickets to the football games for decades and was honorary lifetime Vice President of UT Dad's Association.
As owner of Laurel Heights Pharmacy for 53 years, and M&S Tower Pharmacy for 40 years, Harry enjoyed taking care of his patients and getting to know their families. A special morning routine at Laurel Heights was sharing coffee with his father, Bruce and son, Harry J., three generations
discussing hunting, sports, business and the current news. Harry was also on the leading edge of treatment for HIV and counseled more than 500 HIV patients in San Antonio with steadfast compassion.
Tennis was another of Harry's outdoor passions and played well into his 70s at the San Antonio Country Club (SACC). He had a standing doubles game with Pres Shafer, John R. Shaw and Tommy Cribbs on Court #1 at 3:30pm every Thursday (with the exception of holidays). He also enjoyed the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and his annual ski trips there. One summer, he even climbed Long's Peak with daughter, Susan and son, Harry J.
He loved his Hill Country ranch in Doss, Texas. Being a cowboy nipping cedar, enjoying the wildlife, bluebonnets in the spring and hunting in the fall, the sunrises and sunsets were just a few of his favorites. He enjoyed weekends in Port Aransas, traveling and making memories for this family with world-wide vacations.
He was Chairman Emeritus of the San Antonio Retail Merchants (SARMA), director of several local Boards and Past President of the Alamo Heights High School PTO. He was a past President of Alamo Kiwanis, Club, a former Board member of San Antonio Country Club, and enjoyed memberships in The Argyle and Club Giraud.
Even after he developed chronic bronchitis at the age of 70, as later diagnosed at National Jewish Health in Denver, and at the age of 80, after having successful heart operation at the Cleveland Clinic, he continued to be active by working out daily at his condominium' s gym.
Harry was a former Deacon and Elder of Alamo Heights Presbyterian Church, a founder of Covenant Presbyterian Church and a member of First Presbyterian Church where he and Laura renewed their 25th anniversary wedding vows with their family in 1980. He had a deep and quiet faith which was evident to anyone who knew Harry.
He is survived by his wife Laura, daughter Nancy of Little Rock, Arkansas, Susan and husband, Dr. William (Bill) Janes of San Antonio, daughter Laura Lizabeth and husband, Brook Smith of Dallas, and son, Harry Hammet Brusenhan, Jr. (Harry J.) and wife, Alicia of San Antonio. He is also survived by his siter-in-law, Lollie Wright Brusenhan, and his younger brother, Dr. James Richard (Dick) Brusenhan, and his wife, Marilyn of Colorado Springs, Colorado. His precious nine grandchildren who will be the "honorary pallbearers" are: Camilla Bright Brusenhan, Ian Parker Brusenhan, Alicia Louise Brusenhan, Jessica Laura Janes, John William Janes, Christopher Charles Janes, Cameron McNab Smith, Warren Hammet Smith and Preston McNeil Smith. He is also survived by his beloved nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his parents Alice Hammet Bursenhan and Robert Lee Brusenhan and his older brother Dr. Robert Lee Brusenhan, Jr.
There will be a Memorial Service held honoring Harry at First Presbyterian Church of San Antonio, 404 N. Alamo, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3:30pm with reception following at the church.
Officiating are the Senior Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, The Reverend Dr. Bob Fuller and The Reverend Dr. William G. Lewis of Indialantic, Florida.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jay Hoelsher, Dr. L. Prasad Vemulapalli, the nurses and staff of Methodist Metropolitan Hospital, Lee Payne, Rosey Gutierrez, Tyler McKibben of Freedom Hospice, and Caring Solutions, for their skill, attentiveness, kindness, and loving care. Should you desire, memorials in Harry's honor may be made to those causes dearest your heart.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with