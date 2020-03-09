San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Harry Leon Orr

Harry Leon Orr Obituary

Harry L. Orr, age 85, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7, 1935 to Frank and Bertha (Hayes) Orr. He studied and graduated from Wayne State University and taught within the Detroit Public System before joining the US Department of State, where he served for over 30 years, traveling and residing throughout the Americas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Harry R. Orr. Harry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Maria Teresa Orr; son, Carlos Orr; grandchildren, Harry, Emilio and Alessandra; numerous loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

ROSARY

THURSDAY,

MARCH 12, 2020

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING NORTH

SERVICE

FRIDAY,

MARCH 13, 2020

12:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

A reception will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 9, 2020
