Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map

Harry Leroy Brown

Harry Leroy Brown Obituary

Leroy entered into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas to parents, Vergie and Harry Brown. A graduate of Edison High School and Texas A & M. Leroy served in the Army following graduation.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janet Meek; and brother, Norman Brown. Leroy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Millie; son, Jason; daughter-in-law, Shannon; grandchildren, Lukas and Linnea Lindquist, Madison and Jason II Brown, Benjamin and Eli Brown; step-grandson, Michael Meek and wife, Charlotte; and great-grandson, Paxton Combs.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

MARCH 11, 2020

10:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

Dr. Lewis Lee will officiate. Interment will follow in Coker Cemetery, 231 East North Loop Road. A reception will be held for friends and family after the interment in the Wesley Hall at Coker United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of San Antonio TV Ministry.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020
