Leroy entered into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas to parents, Vergie and Harry Brown. A graduate of Edison High School and Texas A & M. Leroy served in the Army following graduation.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janet Meek; and brother, Norman Brown. Leroy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Millie; son, Jason; daughter-in-law, Shannon; grandchildren, Lukas and Linnea Lindquist, Madison and Jason II Brown, Benjamin and Eli Brown; step-grandson, Michael Meek and wife, Charlotte; and great-grandson, Paxton Combs.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.SERVICEWEDNESDAY,MARCH 11, 202010:00 A.M.PORTER LORINGMORTUARY NORTH
Dr. Lewis Lee will officiate. Interment will follow in Coker Cemetery, 231 East North Loop Road. A reception will be held for friends and family after the interment in the Wesley Hall at Coker United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of San Antonio TV Ministry. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020