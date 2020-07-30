1/1
Harry Max Jr.
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Harry Max Jr., loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 84.

Harry was born December 30, 1936, in Tifton, Georgia to Harry Max Sr. and Beatrice Max. He received his geology degree from Texas A&M University in 1959, and worked in the oil industry for 61 years in Houston and numerous countries overseas. In August, 1957 he married Mary Katherine Kester. They raised three daughters, Kathy, Marlene and Beth.

Harry was preceded in death by his father, Harry Sr. and his mother Beatrice and sister Judy. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Katherine, his three daughters, his brother Larry, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He enjoyed tennis, racket ball, golf, poker, ranching and spending time with family and friends. He was loved and will be greatly missed.

A ceremony will be held in San Antonio at Sunset Memorial on Saturday August 1st at 1pm.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
01:00 PM
Sunset Memorial
