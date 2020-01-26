|
|
Harry Ned Snyder passed away in Fort Worth, TX on January 18, 2020, at the age of 94. He was born on August 21, 1925 in Whiting, IA and lived his childhood years in Onawa, IA. He served two years in the US Army Air Corp as a navigator on the B29 during WW II. He graduated from State University of Iowa in 1952 with his DDS degree following in his father's footsteps as a dentist. He was a longtime resident of San Antonio where he practiced as a children's dentist for over 30 years. He enjoyed playing golf, cactus gardening, stamp collecting, domino games, Dallas Cowboy football, western art and reading Elmer Kelton novels. For many years he was a member of the Boysville Auxiliary volunteering at the Boysville Thrift Store. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry W. Snyder and Miriam Beanblossom Snyder, son Thomas Snyder, sister Beth E. Watkins and beloved wife Joyce E. Barron Snyder. He is survived by daughter Merry Walsh of Makawao, HI, son Richard E. Snyder of San Antonio, stepsons Fred Mesch and wife Sandy of Fort Worth, David Mesch and wife Laurie of Weatherford, stepdaughters Lillie Putman and husband Harold of San Antonio, and Karen Poteat and husband Rob of Ft. Worth and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dad, Ned and Papa Ned will be forever in our hearts. A private family memorial service is planned.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020