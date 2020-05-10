Harry R. McEldowney
1934 - 2020
Harry R. McEldowney, age 85, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in San Antonio, TX. Born on September 11, 1934, in San Antonio, to parents, Rochester F. McEldowney and Bonney Venable. Survived by wife Marsha A. McEldowney and children Harrison McEldowney, Bonney Mulloy (husband Craig Mulloy), Harding McEldowney (wife Robin Szarvas McEldowney), Tiffany Dear (husband Clinton Dear).Also, by grandchildren Cody, Kyle, Travis, Carla, Annabelle, and Parker. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
So very sad to read about Harry. I remember many good times we all had together. I just want you all to know an old friend shares your sorrow. Much love, Libba
Libba Barnes
Family Friend
