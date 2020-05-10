Harry R. McEldowney, age 85, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in San Antonio, TX. Born on September 11, 1934, in San Antonio, to parents, Rochester F. McEldowney and Bonney Venable. Survived by wife Marsha A. McEldowney and children Harrison McEldowney, Bonney Mulloy (husband Craig Mulloy), Harding McEldowney (wife Robin Szarvas McEldowney), Tiffany Dear (husband Clinton Dear).Also, by grandchildren Cody, Kyle, Travis, Carla, Annabelle, and Parker. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.