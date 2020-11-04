Harry W. Nixon, born in San Antonio on December 17, 1922, died November 2, 2020 at the age of 97.

The son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry W. Nixon Sr., both now deceased, he married Estelle Stanzel, of Schulenburg, on November 27, 1954. They had four sons: John and wife, Jeanne Nixon of Houston, David and wife, Ruth Nixon of San Antonio, Richard and wife, Cathy Nixon of Indianapolis, Indiana, Patrick and wife, Annette Nixon of San Antonio. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Sarah Hemmi of San Antonio, Rachel House of Memphis, Tennessee and Christopher and Michael Nixon of Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mrs. W.E. (Ethel) Krause, of San Antonio.

He attended Brackenridge High School and San Antonio College and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Journalism degree and from St. Mary's University with an M.A. degree in English in 1949.

He worked his way through college as a part-time sports writer for the San Antonio Light and Express and News and as a radio announcer and "disc-jockey" for stations KMAC and KISS.

He served in combat with the 103rd Infantry (Cactus) Division in France during World War II, and was captured by the German Army…and spent five months as a prisoner-of-war in Germany. Injured in action, he was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star medal, Prisoner-of-War Medal, Combat Infantryman's Badge and French Legion of Honor. His POW mementos are displayed at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

He served as a journalism instructor and public relations director for St. Mary's University and was executive assistant to San Antonio's first City Manager, C.A. Harrell, before beginning employment at Kelly AFB as civilian public affairs officer – in charge of media relations – a position he held for 28 years.

After he retired in 1982, he worked in the Public Relations Office at Trinity University for seven years. He was a pioneer local college public relations and sports information official.

He later, part-time for 17 years, was the official scorekeeper for UTSA basketball games. He scored several NCAA Final Four games in San Antonio.

Elected to the San Antonio Bowling Hall of Fame, he served 38 years as secretary-treasurer of the Texas Tenpin Bowling Assn. He was a member of a team that won a city bowling title.

He played on the Brackenridge High School tennis team, and with his partner was runner-up for the city junior tennis championship. He later coached a CYO youth baseball team.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Hermann Sons and Turner Club, and was a founding member and former Eucharistic minister of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He was on the Blessed Sacrament Parish Council, and the Antonian College Prep School Council. Harry and Estelle enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and in Europe and attending Road Scholar (Elderhostel) courses at colleges around the country.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78216. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. followed by a rosary and mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

