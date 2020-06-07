Harry Winston Candler Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Colonel Harry Winston Candler, Jr. went to be with The Lord on May 12, 2020.

He was born January 5, 1938 at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. He attended Central Catholic High school, was a 1960 graduate of Texas A&M, and knew every Aggie joke in the book. He spent 25 years in the Army and his posts include: Helicopter Gunnery Instructional Pilot, Aviation Unit Commander; Vietnam Master Aviator to the Royal Thai Army; Office of the Inspector General (Pentagon); Battalion Commander, 5th Aviation (2 terms); Professor of Military Science (ENMU, UTA). Military Awards include: Legion of Merit; Air Medal (x9); Distinguished Flying Cross; Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (x2). He was a published author, Professor of Business at University for over 25 years (until age 78), a life-long Catholic, kind, loving, giving, devoted father, grandfather and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lt.Col. Harry and Marian Candler, and his beloved sister, Anne Candler Ham. He is survived by Alice Candler, daughter, Julie Candler Schweers of La Vernia, son, Andrew Winston Candler and wife Kimberly of Boerne, daughter, Natalie Anne Candler and husband Ryan Bull of Arlington, brother, Edward Candler of Austin, 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved