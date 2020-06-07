Colonel Harry Winston Candler, Jr. went to be with The Lord on May 12, 2020.

He was born January 5, 1938 at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. He attended Central Catholic High school, was a 1960 graduate of Texas A&M, and knew every Aggie joke in the book. He spent 25 years in the Army and his posts include: Helicopter Gunnery Instructional Pilot, Aviation Unit Commander; Vietnam Master Aviator to the Royal Thai Army; Office of the Inspector General (Pentagon); Battalion Commander, 5th Aviation (2 terms); Professor of Military Science (ENMU, UTA). Military Awards include: Legion of Merit; Air Medal (x9); Distinguished Flying Cross; Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (x2). He was a published author, Professor of Business at University for over 25 years (until age 78), a life-long Catholic, kind, loving, giving, devoted father, grandfather and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lt.Col. Harry and Marian Candler, and his beloved sister, Anne Candler Ham. He is survived by Alice Candler, daughter, Julie Candler Schweers of La Vernia, son, Andrew Winston Candler and wife Kimberly of Boerne, daughter, Natalie Anne Candler and husband Ryan Bull of Arlington, brother, Edward Candler of Austin, 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren.