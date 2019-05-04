|
March 1, 1928 - April 23, 2019
Harue Redgate was born on March 1, 1928 in Japan and went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2019 at the age of 91 in San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Arthur W. Redgate; brother Kichiro Sakuragawa. She is survived by her daughters Mary (Michael) Halvorsen and Ruriko (Jerry) Leonard; sons John D. (Carmen) Redgate, Steven P. Redgate, and Richard (Jennifer) Redgate; sister Toshi Seiko.
She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren; twenty four great grandchildren; many other family members and friends. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made on the behalf of Harue Redgate to St Jude Children's Hospital Research ()
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home. Procession will depart the funeral home on Monday, May 6, 2019 after a Chapel Service at 10:00 AM at Brookehill Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 4, 2019