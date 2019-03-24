|
|
August 15, 1936 - March 18, 2019
Harvey passed away peacefully on 3/18 at the age of 82. Harvey was a native of San Antonio and a lifelong resident of this community. He graduated from Burbank High School and worked for 20 years at Fort Sam Houston, where he was a Supervisor of Computer Operations, along with serving as an Army Reservist for 12 years. Harvey was married to his wife, Jacqueline Ann Shaner, for 62 years, during which time they ran a successful business together for 13 years. His wife and their three children, Harvey, Gary, and Gay Lynn survive him. Harvey is also survived by three grand children, Jillian, Chase, and Clayton, and by his brother, Harold Shaner and sister, Martha Bresnan. He had a passion for cars and was a skilled mechanic. He also loved woodworking, refinishing antique furniture, and loved to fish. Above all, Harvey was devoted to the love of his life, Jacqueline, and to his children.
Memorial services to be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Monday 3/25 at 1:00 PM.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019