January 16, 1945 - March 7, 2019

Harvey Harding Johle, Jr., age 74, passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born on January 16, 1945 to Harvey H. Johle and Gloria Jean Riedel Johle in San Antonio. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Johle; son, John Charles Johle; and significant other, Anna Martinez.



He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Johle (and wife, Kari); and Ryan Johle; grand children, Bryce and Brooke Johle; former wife, Joyce Johle; former sister-in-law Shirley Ahr and nieces, Allison and Valerie Ahr; and cousin, JoAnn Wood.



Harvey graduated from Sam Houston High School in 1963 and served honorably in the United States Air Force. He retired from SWB/AT&T after 25+ years of service.



Harvey was an avid sports fan, especially enjoying recreational softball, bowling and pool. Harvey was a loving father, grandfather and good friend and will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be held on March 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 N. Loop 1604 East, San Antonio. Memorial contributions may be made to the .



