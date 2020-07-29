Harvey Joe Beierle, 81 years old, died peacefully at his home following treasured time surrounded by his loving family, on July 23, 2020. He was born in Spring Branch, Comal County, TX, 7/1/39, to Faltin Beierle and Monica Scheel Beierle. He married Janice Schulmeier in 1962 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Honeycreek, TX.

He was preceded in death by his father Faltin Beierle, his mother Monica Beierle, and brother Ezra Beierle. He is survived by his wife Janice, daughter Sheila Momone and husband Dave, son Duane Beierle, grandchildren Brooke Denver and husband Chris, Troy Beierle, Allison Beierle, and Evan Patteson-Momone, great grandchild Colton Denver, brother Larry Beierle and wife Kathy, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements and guestbook posted at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.