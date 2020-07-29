1/1
HARVEY JOE BEIERLE
1939 - 2020
Harvey Joe Beierle, 81 years old, died peacefully at his home following treasured time surrounded by his loving family, on July 23, 2020. He was born in Spring Branch, Comal County, TX, 7/1/39, to Faltin Beierle and Monica Scheel Beierle. He married Janice Schulmeier in 1962 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Honeycreek, TX.

He was preceded in death by his father Faltin Beierle, his mother Monica Beierle, and brother Ezra Beierle. He is survived by his wife Janice, daughter Sheila Momone and husband Dave, son Duane Beierle, grandchildren Brooke Denver and husband Chris, Troy Beierle, Allison Beierle, and Evan Patteson-Momone, great grandchild Colton Denver, brother Larry Beierle and wife Kathy, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements and guestbook posted at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
AUG
1
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
AUG
1
Graveside service
St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
189 N Seguin Avenue
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 625-3434
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Robert Helmke
Friend
July 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy for Janice and family. May he RIP
Sue Brokaw
Coworker
July 28, 2020
Grandpa,
I can’t believe you’re gone. I am so thankful the Lord took you home so that you are no longer living in pain and suffering. You provided me with countless memories and life teachings that I will keep with me forever and will instill in your little buddy! I hope you always watch over us and protect us! I can’t wait to do rock-a-bye baby together in heaven! I love you!
Brooke Denver
Grandchild
July 28, 2020
Diane and I send our condolences. May the peace of Christ Jesus comfort this family.
I’m your 3rd cousin.
Walter Bauer
Family
